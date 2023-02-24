Rush Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUSHA) SVP Sells $329,947.50 in Stock

Rush Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUSHA – Get Rating) SVP Jody Pollard sold 5,365 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.50, for a total value of $329,947.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $98,400. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Rush Enterprises Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:RUSHA opened at $57.16 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.34, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The business’s 50-day moving average is $53.58 and its 200-day moving average is $50.42. Rush Enterprises, Inc. has a 1 year low of $42.72 and a 1 year high of $62.20.

Rush Enterprises Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 27th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 24th. Rush Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio is 12.26%.

Separately, Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $64.00 price target on shares of Rush Enterprises in a research report on Thursday, February 16th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Rush Enterprises by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,124,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,877,000 after buying an additional 19,800 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Rush Enterprises by 25.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,016,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,037,000 after purchasing an additional 1,002,869 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Rush Enterprises by 11.3% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,351,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,523,000 after purchasing an additional 339,923 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Rush Enterprises by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,193,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,933,000 after purchasing an additional 97,894 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Rush Enterprises by 13.2% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,091,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,381,000 after purchasing an additional 360,550 shares during the last quarter. 76.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rush Enterprises Company Profile

Rush Enterprises, Inc engages in the provision of commercial vehicle industry solutions through its network of commercial vehicle dealerships The firm provides an integrated, one-stop approach to the service and sales of new and used heavy- and medium-duty trucks, aftermarket parts, service, collision center capabilities, chrome accessories, tires, engineered vehicle modification solutions, and a range of financial services including financing, insurance and leasing, and rental options.

