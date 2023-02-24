Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $16.00.

SBH has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com cut Sally Beauty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Sally Beauty from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Sally Beauty in a report on Thursday, December 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen raised their price objective on Sally Beauty from $14.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price target on Sally Beauty from $11.50 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th.

SBH stock opened at $16.40 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a PE ratio of 10.86 and a beta of 1.30. Sally Beauty has a 1 year low of $10.95 and a 1 year high of $18.42.

Sally Beauty ( NYSE:SBH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.03. Sally Beauty had a return on equity of 72.24% and a net margin of 4.35%. The business had revenue of $957.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $921.74 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.63 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Sally Beauty will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Mark Gregory Spinks sold 35,456 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.18, for a total transaction of $609,134.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 38,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $658,217.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SBH. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Sally Beauty by 143.5% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,187 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,289 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sally Beauty by 146.0% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,423 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,438 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sally Beauty by 1,882.3% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,458 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 2,334 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming purchased a new position in shares of Sally Beauty during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Sally Beauty by 27.1% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,402 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 1,366 shares in the last quarter.

Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc is an international retailer and distributor of professional beauty supplies. It operates through the Sally Beauty Supply (SBS) and Beauty Systems Group (BSG) segments. The SBS segment offers domestic and international chain of retail stores and a consumer-facing e-commerce website that offers professional beauty supplies to both salon professionals and retail customers primarily in North America, Puerto Rico, and parts of Europe and South America.

