Salvatore Ferragamo S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:SFRGY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Reduce” from Brokerages

Shares of Salvatore Ferragamo S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:SFRGY – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Reduce” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $15.60.

Separately, Barclays upped their target price on Salvatore Ferragamo from €14.00 ($14.89) to €16.00 ($17.02) and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 5th.

Salvatore Ferragamo Stock Performance

Shares of Salvatore Ferragamo stock opened at $9.46 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $9.41 and a 200 day moving average of $8.49. Salvatore Ferragamo has a 52 week low of $6.45 and a 52 week high of $11.40.

About Salvatore Ferragamo

Salvatore Ferragamo SpA engages in the creation, development and production of footwear, leather goods, apparel, accessories, and jewelry for men and women. Its product ranges includes eyewear, watches, fragrances and body care. The company was founded by Salvatore Ferragamo in 1927 and is headquartered in Florence, Italy.

