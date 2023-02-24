Sangamo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SGMO) Shares Gap Up on Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGMO – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Thursday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock had previously closed at $2.91, but opened at $3.14. Sangamo Therapeutics shares last traded at $3.12, with a volume of 419,130 shares traded.

The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $27.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.86 million. Sangamo Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 53.18% and a negative net margin of 158.67%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.26) earnings per share.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SGMO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America downgraded Sangamo Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $8.00 to $5.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. StockNews.com downgraded Sangamo Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Sangamo Therapeutics from $20.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Sangamo Therapeutics from $22.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.40.

Institutional Trading of Sangamo Therapeutics

Sangamo Therapeutics Stock Performance

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Sangamo Therapeutics by 208.4% in the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,355,829 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $16,444,000 after purchasing an additional 2,267,632 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics by 15.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,264,458 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $69,894,000 after purchasing an additional 1,898,292 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics by 25.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,775,327 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $45,175,000 after purchasing an additional 1,570,740 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,731,109 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $62,383,000 after purchasing an additional 1,205,951 shares during the period. Finally, Casdin Capital LLC bought a new position in Sangamo Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,140,000. Institutional investors own 59.34% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a market capitalization of $478.53 million, a P/E ratio of -2.45 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.17.

About Sangamo Therapeutics

Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage biotechnology company, which engages in the research and development of zinc finger proteins. It focuses on three therapeutic areas: inherited metabolic diseases, central nervous system, and diseases and immunology, which comprises inflammatory and autoimmune diseases.

Featured Articles

