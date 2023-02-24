Seaport Res Ptn Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN)

Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Seaport Res Ptn reduced their Q4 2023 EPS estimates for Huntsman in a research report issued on Wednesday, February 22nd. Seaport Res Ptn analyst M. Harrison now forecasts that the basic materials company will post earnings per share of $0.67 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.81. The consensus estimate for Huntsman’s current full-year earnings is $2.63 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Huntsman’s Q1 2024 earnings at $0.68 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.89 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.95 EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at $0.90 EPS.

Huntsman (NYSE:HUN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The basic materials company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. Huntsman had a net margin of 5.47% and a return on equity of 15.61%. The company’s revenue was down 21.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.95 earnings per share.

Huntsman Trading Up 0.0 %

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on HUN. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. cut shares of Huntsman from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Huntsman from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Huntsman from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Huntsman from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $36.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Huntsman from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.92.

Shares of NYSE:HUN opened at $28.95 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.40, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.15. Huntsman has a 1-year low of $23.53 and a 1-year high of $41.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 2.00. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $30.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.33.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Huntsman during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Huntsman during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Huntsman during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Huntsman during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Huntsman in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.57% of the company’s stock.

Huntsman Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.2375 per share. This is a positive change from Huntsman’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $0.95 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.28%. Huntsman’s dividend payout ratio is 39.35%.

Huntsman Company Profile



Huntsman Corp. engages in the manufacturing of differentiated organic chemical products. It operates through the following segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, Advanced Materials, and Textile Effects. The Polyurethanes segment manufactures and markets polyurethane chemicals, including MDI products, PO, polyols, PG, TPU, aniline, and MTBE.

