SEGRO (LON:SGRO) PT Raised to GBX 1,100 at Berenberg Bank

SEGRO (LON:SGRO – Get Rating) had its price target increased by stock analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 1,040 ($12.52) to GBX 1,100 ($13.25) in a research note issued on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Berenberg Bank’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 31.58% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on SGRO. Peel Hunt restated an “add” rating and issued a GBX 920 ($11.08) target price on shares of SEGRO in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup cut SEGRO to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on SEGRO from GBX 925 ($11.14) to GBX 975 ($11.74) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of SEGRO in a report on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on SEGRO from GBX 960 ($11.56) to GBX 1,000 ($12.04) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,061.33 ($12.78).

SEGRO Stock Up 0.8 %

SEGRO stock opened at GBX 836 ($10.07) on Wednesday. SEGRO has a fifty-two week low of GBX 669.20 ($8.06) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,408 ($16.96). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.49, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.71. The company has a market cap of £10.12 billion, a PE ratio of 247.34, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.70. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 815.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 836.50.

Insider Transactions at SEGRO

About SEGRO

In related news, insider Andy Harrison bought 115,379 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 861 ($10.37) per share, for a total transaction of £993,413.19 ($1,196,306.83). Company insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

SEGRO is a UK Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT), and a leading owner, manager and developer of modern warehouses and light industrial property. It owns or manages 8.1 million square metres of space (88 million square feet) valued at £13.3 billion serving customers from a wide range of industry sectors.

