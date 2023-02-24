Shopify (TSE:SHO) Rating Increased to Buy at DA Davidson

Shopify (TSE:SHO – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities research analysts at DA Davidson from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Shopify in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Mizuho restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Shopify in a research report on Thursday, December 8th.

