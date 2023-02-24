Siemens Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SIEGY) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SIEGY – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $156.71.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SIEGY. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Siemens Aktiengesellschaft from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft from €90.00 ($95.74) to €94.00 ($100.00) and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Finally, Berenberg Bank cut shares of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th.

Get Siemens Aktiengesellschaft alerts:

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of OTCMKTS SIEGY opened at $77.78 on Friday. Siemens Aktiengesellschaft has a 52 week low of $46.37 and a 52 week high of $81.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $132.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.17. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $74.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.07.

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft Increases Dividend

About Siemens Aktiengesellschaft

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 21st. Investors of record on Monday, February 13th were given a dividend of $1.6706 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 10th. This represents a yield of 2.19%. This is a positive change from Siemens Aktiengesellschaft’s previous dividend of $1.67. Siemens Aktiengesellschaft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 74.67%.

(Get Rating)

Siemens AG is a technology company, which engages in the areas of automation and digitalization in the process and manufacturing industries, infrastructure for buildings and energy systems, mobility solutions for rail transport, and medical technology and digital healthcare services. It operates through the following segments: Digital Industries, Smart Infrastructure, Mobility, Siemens Healthineers, and Siemens Financial Services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Siemens Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Siemens Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.