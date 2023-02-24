Sigma Lithium Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:SGML)

Sigma Lithium Co. (NASDAQ:SGML – Get Rating) saw some unusual options trading on Thursday. Traders bought 5,195 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 589% compared to the average volume of 754 call options.
Sigma Lithium Trading Down 3.5 %
SGML opened at $34.31 on Friday. Sigma Lithium has a twelve month low of $8.76 and a twelve month high of $39.93. The stock has a market cap of $3.60 billion, a PE ratio of -71.48 and a beta of 0.46. The business’s 50 day moving average is $29.68 and its 200-day moving average is $29.23.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sigma Lithium
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Sigma Lithium in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Sigma Lithium in the third quarter valued at $126,000. Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in Sigma Lithium in the third quarter valued at $146,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Sigma Lithium during the 3rd quarter worth about $202,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sigma Lithium during the 3rd quarter worth about $224,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.56% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Sigma Lithium Company Profile
Sigma Lithium Corp. engages in the production a lithium property. It focuses its project in Minas Gerais. The firm also plans to build a world-class commercial-scale lithium concentration plant. The company was founded on June 8, 2011 and is headquartered in Sao Paulo, Brazil.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Sigma Lithium (SGML)
- Is The Rally In The TJX Companies Stock Over?
- Can Alibaba Sustain the Earnings Boost?
- The Bottom Is In For Garmin Stock
- NVIDIA: AI and Gaming Lead The Way Forward
- Joby Aviation Stock Preps For Takeoff
Receive News & Ratings for Sigma Lithium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sigma Lithium and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.