Sigma Lithium Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:SGML)

Sigma Lithium Co. (NASDAQ:SGML – Get Rating) saw some unusual options trading on Thursday. Traders bought 5,195 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 589% compared to the average volume of 754 call options.

Sigma Lithium Trading Down 3.5 %

SGML opened at $34.31 on Friday. Sigma Lithium has a twelve month low of $8.76 and a twelve month high of $39.93. The stock has a market cap of $3.60 billion, a PE ratio of -71.48 and a beta of 0.46. The business’s 50 day moving average is $29.68 and its 200-day moving average is $29.23.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sigma Lithium

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Sigma Lithium in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Sigma Lithium in the third quarter valued at $126,000. Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in Sigma Lithium in the third quarter valued at $146,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Sigma Lithium during the 3rd quarter worth about $202,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sigma Lithium during the 3rd quarter worth about $224,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.56% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Sigma Lithium Company Profile

SGML has been the subject of several analyst reports. National Bank Financial reissued an “outperform spec market weight” rating on shares of Sigma Lithium in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on Sigma Lithium from C$45.00 to C$64.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Sigma Lithium in a report on Thursday, January 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock.

Sigma Lithium Corp. engages in the production a lithium property. It focuses its project in Minas Gerais. The firm also plans to build a world-class commercial-scale lithium concentration plant. The company was founded on June 8, 2011 and is headquartered in Sao Paulo, Brazil.

