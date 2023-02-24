Sigma Planning Corp Acquires 9,243 Shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp. (NYSE:TPVG)

Sigma Planning Corp lifted its holdings in TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp. (NYSE:TPVG – Get Rating) by 73.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 21,910 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 9,243 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC were worth $238,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC during the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new position in TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC during the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC by 28.7% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,895 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 869 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC by 1,451.3% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,174 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 5,776 shares in the last quarter. 20.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have commented on TPVG. JMP Securities dropped their target price on shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $13.50 target price on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $13.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC from $13.50 to $12.00 in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.80.

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Stock Performance

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Profile

Shares of TPVG opened at $11.94 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $11.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.18. TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $10.27 and a fifty-two week high of $17.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $421.24 million, a PE ratio of 66.34 and a beta of 1.74.

(Get Rating)

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp. (the “Company“) is an externally managed, closed-end, non-diversified management investment company that has elected to be regulated as a business development company under the Investment Company Act of 1940, as amended. It was formed to expand the venture growth stage business segment of its sponsor, TriplePoint Capital LLC (“TriplePoint Capital“).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TPVG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp. (NYSE:TPVG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.