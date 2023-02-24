Sigma Planning Corp Acquires Shares of 12,800 Comstock Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CRK)

Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new stake in Comstock Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CRK – Get Rating) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 12,800 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRK. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Comstock Resources by 19.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,227,385 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $94,318,000 after buying an additional 1,152,570 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of Comstock Resources by 485.5% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 1,071,046 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $12,938,000 after purchasing an additional 888,106 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Comstock Resources by 5,625.1% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 873,539 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $12,002,000 after purchasing an additional 858,281 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Comstock Resources by 10.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,728,560 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $113,908,000 after purchasing an additional 849,275 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Comstock Resources by 12.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,076,353 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $92,347,000 after purchasing an additional 786,726 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.22% of the company’s stock.

Comstock Resources Stock Up 2.0 %

Comstock Resources stock opened at $11.99 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.28. Comstock Resources, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.62 and a fifty-two week high of $22.11. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $12.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.15.

Comstock Resources Dividend Announcement

Comstock Resources ( NYSE:CRK Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $922.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $665.87 million. Comstock Resources had a return on equity of 68.19% and a net margin of 31.84%. Comstock Resources’s revenue was up 40.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.37 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Comstock Resources, Inc. will post 2.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be issued a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.17%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 28th. Comstock Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.47%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Roth Capital restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Comstock Resources in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Mizuho cut Comstock Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $21.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Comstock Resources from $25.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Comstock Resources from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Comstock Resources from $26.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.17.

Insider Buying and Selling at Comstock Resources

In other news, Director Jim L. Turner bought 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $13.91 per share, with a total value of $208,650.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 280,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,905,997.55. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Jim L. Turner acquired 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $13.91 per share, with a total value of $208,650.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 280,805 shares in the company, valued at $3,905,997.55. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Morris E. Foster acquired 14,025 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $14.33 per share, for a total transaction of $200,978.25. Following the purchase, the director now owns 176,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,523,641.97. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Comstock Resources

Comstock Resources, Inc engages in the acquisition, development, and exploration of oil and natural gas. The firm operations concentrated in the Haynesville shale, a premier natural gas basin located in East Texas. The company was founded in 1919 and is headquartered in Frisco, TX.

See Also

