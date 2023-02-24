Sigma Planning Corp Acquires Shares of 2,853 ArcBest Co. (NASDAQ:ARCB)

Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new stake in shares of ArcBest Co. (NASDAQ:ARCB – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 2,853 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ARCB. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in ArcBest by 103.3% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 374 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in ArcBest in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in ArcBest by 103.2% in the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 689 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in ArcBest in the 1st quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in ArcBest in the 2nd quarter worth about $58,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.59% of the company’s stock.

Get ArcBest alerts:

ArcBest Trading Up 0.8 %

ARCB opened at $97.53 on Friday. ArcBest Co. has a one year low of $65.15 and a one year high of $103.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.38 billion, a PE ratio of 8.36 and a beta of 1.62. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $83.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $80.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.29.

ArcBest Dividend Announcement

ArcBest ( NASDAQ:ARCB Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 3rd. The transportation company reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.64 by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. ArcBest had a net margin of 5.60% and a return on equity of 32.17%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.79 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that ArcBest Co. will post 10.57 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 14th will be given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 13th. ArcBest’s payout ratio is 4.12%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com cut ArcBest from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Cowen boosted their target price on ArcBest from $124.00 to $127.00 in a report on Monday, February 6th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on ArcBest from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $138.00 target price on shares of ArcBest in a report on Monday, February 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $114.13.

ArcBest Company Profile

(Get Rating)

ArcBest Corp. is a logistics company which provides end-to-end supply chain services with a focus on innovation. It operates through the following business segments: Asset-Based, ArcBest and FleetNet. The Asset-Based segment includes national, inter-regional, and regional transportation of general commodities through standard, expedited, and guaranteed less-than-truckload services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARCB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ArcBest Co. (NASDAQ:ARCB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ArcBest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ArcBest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.