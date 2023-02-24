Sigma Planning Corp Boosts Holdings in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG)

Sigma Planning Corp lifted its position in shares of Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,620 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Bunge were worth $216,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Bunge by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,105,841 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,563,069,000 after purchasing an additional 696,806 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bunge by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,386,163 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $579,160,000 after purchasing an additional 81,608 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in Bunge by 11.9% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,352,389 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $394,718,000 after acquiring an additional 463,445 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Bunge by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,216,882 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $385,077,000 after acquiring an additional 34,271 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Bunge by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,006,180 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $181,940,000 after acquiring an additional 151,810 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.62% of the company’s stock.

Bunge Stock Performance

Shares of BG opened at $98.42 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $98.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $96.34. Bunge Limited has a 52-week low of $80.41 and a 52-week high of $128.40. The firm has a market cap of $14.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.36 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Bunge ( NYSE:BG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The basic materials company reported $3.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.19 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $16.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.20 billion. Bunge had a return on equity of 23.43% and a net margin of 2.39%. The business’s revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.49 EPS. Analysts forecast that Bunge Limited will post 11.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on Bunge in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $133.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com lowered Bunge from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered Bunge from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $127.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $125.13.

Bunge Company Profile

Bunge Ltd. operates as a holding company. engages in the supply and transportation of agricultural commodities. It operates through the following segments: Agribusiness, Refined and Specialty Oils, Milling, and Sugar and Bioenergy. The Agribusiness segment is involved in the purchase, storage, transportation, processing, and sale of agricultural commodities and commodity products.

