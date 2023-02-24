Sigma Planning Corp Boosts Stake in MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP)

Sigma Planning Corp raised its position in MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP – Get Rating) by 5.9% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,337 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 464 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in MP Materials were worth $228,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Xponance Inc. boosted its position in MP Materials by 151.9% in the 2nd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 11,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,000 after buying an additional 6,987 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC boosted its position in MP Materials by 215.0% in the 3rd quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 1,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 961 shares during the last quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in MP Materials in the 3rd quarter valued at about $230,000. Clear Investment Research LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MP Materials in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Flputnam Investment Management Co. raised its stake in shares of MP Materials by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 57,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,860,000 after purchasing an additional 3,245 shares in the last quarter. 62.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MP Materials stock opened at $31.58 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.61 billion, a PE ratio of 22.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 2.84. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 17.33 and a current ratio of 18.15. MP Materials Corp. has a 1 year low of $23.50 and a 1 year high of $60.19.

In other news, Director Financial Lp Qvt sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.75, for a total value of $3,175,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,124,469 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,701,890.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Company insiders own 41.30% of the company’s stock.

MP Materials Corp. owns and operates rare earth mining and processing facilities. It owns and operates the Mountain Pass Rare Earth mine located in the Western Hemisphere. The company holds the mineral rights to the Mountain Pass mine and surrounding areas, as well as intellectual property rights related to the processing and development of rare earth minerals.

