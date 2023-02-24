Sigma Planning Corp Buys 370 Shares of iShares US Regional Banks ETF (NYSEARCA:IAT)

Sigma Planning Corp lifted its stake in shares of iShares US Regional Banks ETF (NYSEARCA:IAT – Get Rating) by 7.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,328 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 370 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in iShares US Regional Banks ETF were worth $254,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its position in iShares US Regional Banks ETF by 2.9% during the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 9,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $436,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares US Regional Banks ETF by 19.6% during the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 2,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 358 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in iShares US Regional Banks ETF by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 8,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $427,000 after buying an additional 397 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in iShares US Regional Banks ETF by 6.2% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 6,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,000 after buying an additional 398 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in iShares US Regional Banks ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,317,000.

iShares US Regional Banks ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IAT opened at $50.71 on Friday. iShares US Regional Banks ETF has a fifty-two week low of $45.38 and a fifty-two week high of $64.37. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $50.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.54.

