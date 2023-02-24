Sigma Planning Corp Cuts Stock Position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD)

Sigma Planning Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD – Get Rating) by 16.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,540 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock after selling 1,124 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV were worth $250,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BUD. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Spire Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 94.0% in the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 617 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the period. Leelyn Smith LLC purchased a new position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 64.5% during the third quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 895 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares during the period. 5.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on BUD shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Monday, November 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, UBS Group cut Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.70.

NYSE:BUD opened at $60.79 on Friday. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a 52-week low of $44.51 and a 52-week high of $66.05. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $59.77 and a 200 day moving average of $54.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $120.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.22.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and distribution of alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Middle Americas, South America, EMEA, Asia Pacific, and Global Export and Holding Companies.

