Sigma Planning Corp Decreases Stock Holdings in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF (NYSEARCA:EWX)

Sigma Planning Corp lessened its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF (NYSEARCA:EWX – Get Rating) by 8.7% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 5,278 shares of the company’s stock after selling 506 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF were worth $241,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF by 6.9% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 7,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $419,000 after purchasing an additional 479 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $211,000. Mariner LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF by 33.0% in the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 24,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,411,000 after buying an additional 6,174 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF by 56.9% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 110,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,283,000 after acquiring an additional 40,190 shares during the period. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF by 39.1% in the first quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 8,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $481,000 after acquiring an additional 2,387 shares during the period.

EWX stock opened at $50.84 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $50.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.23. SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $44.25 and a fifty-two week high of $58.36.

SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Small Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the total return performance of the S&P Emerging Markets Under USD2 Billion Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted, market-cap weighted index that represents the small-capitalization segment of emerging countries included in the S&P Global BMI Index.

