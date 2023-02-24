Sigma Planning Corp Grows Position in AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC)

Sigma Planning Corp boosted its stake in AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC – Get Rating) by 31.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 22,602 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,359 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in AGNC Investment were worth $190,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in AGNC Investment in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in AGNC Investment during the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Vectors Research Management LLC purchased a new stake in AGNC Investment during the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in AGNC Investment by 152.7% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,955 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 2,390 shares during the period. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in AGNC Investment by 4,520.0% during the third quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,930 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 6,780 shares during the period. 40.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Argus downgraded shares of AGNC Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Maxim Group upped their price target on shares of AGNC Investment from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of AGNC Investment to $8.50 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of AGNC Investment from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of AGNC Investment to $9.50 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AGNC Investment has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.75.

AGNC stock opened at $11.32 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 0.25 and a quick ratio of 0.25. AGNC Investment Corp. has a 1-year low of $7.30 and a 1-year high of $13.64. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $11.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.43. The firm has a market cap of $6.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.46 and a beta of 1.20.

AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.09. AGNC Investment had a negative net margin of 80.24% and a positive return on equity of 26.52%. The firm had revenue of $25.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $415.17 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.75 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 89.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that AGNC Investment Corp. will post 2.21 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a feb 23 dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 12.7%. AGNC Investment’s dividend payout ratio is currently -56.69%.

In other news, EVP Kenneth L. Pollack sold 10,910 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.34, for a total transaction of $123,719.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 228,634 shares in the company, valued at $2,592,709.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

