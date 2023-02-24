Sigma Planning Corp Grows Position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC)

Sigma Planning Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC – Get Rating) by 15.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 10,231 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,336 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $228,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the second quarter valued at $32,000. M&T Bank Corp bought a new position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the second quarter valued at about $51,000. Disciplined Equity Management Inc. bought a new position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the second quarter valued at about $69,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the first quarter valued at about $84,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. bought a new position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the third quarter valued at about $98,000.

Get Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF alerts:

Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Price Performance

DFAC stock opened at $25.58 on Friday. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $21.99 and a fifty-two week high of $28.32. The business’s 50-day moving average is $25.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.77.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.