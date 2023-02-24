Sigma Planning Corp Grows Position in The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM)

Sigma Planning Corp increased its position in The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM – Get Rating) by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 756 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Boston Beer were worth $245,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. National Bank of Canada FI raised its position in Boston Beer by 88.2% during the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 96 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Boston Beer during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Boston Beer by 47.6% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Boston Beer in the third quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Boston Beer in the second quarter valued at $40,000. 68.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE SAM opened at $336.03 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $353.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $357.32. The Boston Beer Company, Inc. has a 52-week low of $287.00 and a 52-week high of $422.75. The company has a market cap of $4.13 billion, a PE ratio of 61.88 and a beta of 1.05.

Boston Beer ( NYSE:SAM Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.93) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($1.65). The company had revenue of $447.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $392.76 million. Boston Beer had a return on equity of 8.36% and a net margin of 3.12%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.09) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Boston Beer Company, Inc. will post 8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SAM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Roth Capital reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Boston Beer in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Boston Beer from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $315.00 to $316.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Boston Beer from $400.00 to $375.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Boston Beer from $314.00 to $300.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Boston Beer from $300.00 to $270.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $335.19.

Boston Beer Co, Inc engages in the production of alcoholic beverages. Its brands include Truly Hard Seltzer, Twisted Tea, Samuel Adams, Angry Orchard, Hard Cider and Dogfish Head Craft Brewery. Boston Beer produces alcohol beverages, including hard seltzer, malt beverages (“beers“), and hard cider at company-owned breweries and its cidery, and under contract arrangements at other brewery locations.

