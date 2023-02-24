Sigma Planning Corp Has $218,000 Stake in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW)

Sigma Planning Corp decreased its position in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Get Rating) by 40.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,281 shares of the company’s stock after selling 865 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Snowflake were worth $218,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SNOW. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Snowflake by 79.2% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $984,000 after purchasing an additional 1,897 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Snowflake in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,880,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Snowflake by 24.8% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $623,000 after buying an additional 540 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. bought a new stake in shares of Snowflake in the first quarter valued at approximately $362,000. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Snowflake by 37.2% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 13,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,198,000 after buying an additional 3,783 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.31% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Frank Slootman sold 1,311 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.59, for a total value of $186,935.49. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 133,011 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,966,038.49. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Frank Slootman sold 1,311 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.59, for a total value of $186,935.49. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 133,011 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,966,038.49. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Benoit Dageville sold 724 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.59, for a total value of $103,235.16. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 14,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,053,866.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 202,035 shares of company stock worth $30,642,171 in the last three months. Company insiders own 8.90% of the company’s stock.

SNOW has been the subject of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Snowflake from $215.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Oppenheimer cut their price target on Snowflake from $230.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Cowen cut their target price on Snowflake from $235.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Citigroup upped their target price on Snowflake from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Scotiabank initiated coverage on Snowflake in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $125.00 target price for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $190.10.

Shares of Snowflake stock opened at $153.12 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $148.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $158.05. Snowflake Inc. has a 1-year low of $110.26 and a 1-year high of $275.89.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 30th. The company reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $557.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $535.81 million. Snowflake had a negative net margin of 38.79% and a negative return on equity of 12.98%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Snowflake Inc. will post -2.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data. Its platform is used by various organizations of sizes in a range of industries.

