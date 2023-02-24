Sigma Planning Corp Has $221,000 Stake in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV)

Sigma Planning Corp boosted its position in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV – Get Rating) by 5.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,895 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Dover were worth $221,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ieq Capital LLC increased its stake in Dover by 149.9% in the third quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 7,356 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $857,000 after acquiring an additional 4,413 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Dover by 7.3% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 267,115 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,406,000 after acquiring an additional 18,284 shares during the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Dover in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,560,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in Dover by 23.0% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 146,501 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $17,774,000 after acquiring an additional 27,352 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Dover by 7.0% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 115,340 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $15,042,000 after acquiring an additional 7,590 shares during the last quarter. 85.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Dover from $171.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Dover from $139.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Dover from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Dover from $137.00 to $141.00 in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Dover from $144.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Dover has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $157.50.

Dover Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:DOV opened at $148.92 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $20.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Dover Co. has a 12-month low of $114.49 and a 12-month high of $162.88. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $144.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $135.57.

Dover (NYSE:DOV – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.01. Dover had a return on equity of 28.55% and a net margin of 12.52%. The business had revenue of $2.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.12 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.78 EPS. Dover’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Dover Co. will post 8.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Dover Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be paid a $0.505 dividend. This represents a $2.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 27th. Dover’s dividend payout ratio is 27.19%.

Dover Profile

Dover Corp. operates as a manufacturer and solutions provider delivering innovative equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services. It operates through the following segments: Engineered Products, Clean Energy and Fueling, Imaging and Identification, Pumps and Process Solutions, and Climate and Sustainability Technologies.

Further Reading

