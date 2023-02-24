Sigma Planning Corp Has $226,000 Holdings in Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN)

Sigma Planning Corp cut its position in Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN – Get Rating) by 40.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,877 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock after selling 4,606 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Rivian Automotive were worth $226,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RIVN. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Rivian Automotive by 89.7% in the third quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 70,300 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $2,314,000 after purchasing an additional 33,240 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Rivian Automotive by 77.9% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 295,582 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $9,728,000 after purchasing an additional 129,395 shares in the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC increased its stake in Rivian Automotive by 4.1% in the third quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 13,175 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $434,000 after purchasing an additional 517 shares in the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Rivian Automotive in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Integrated Advisors Network LLC bought a new stake in Rivian Automotive in the second quarter valued at approximately $794,000. 67.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of RIVN stock opened at $18.18 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $18.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.00. The company has a current ratio of 6.84, a quick ratio of 6.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Rivian Automotive, Inc. has a one year low of $15.28 and a one year high of $68.15.

In other Rivian Automotive news, CAO Jeff Baker sold 2,331 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.98, for a total value of $44,242.38. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 87,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,651,260. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . In related news, CFO Claire Mcdonough sold 2,090 shares of Rivian Automotive stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.99, for a total transaction of $39,689.10. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 75,804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,439,517.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CAO Jeff Baker sold 2,331 shares of Rivian Automotive stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.98, for a total transaction of $44,242.38. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 87,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,651,260. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 2.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have commented on RIVN shares. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Rivian Automotive from $65.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on shares of Rivian Automotive from $61.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on shares of Rivian Automotive from $27.00 to $23.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Rivian Automotive in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Rivian Automotive from $43.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.45.

Rivian Automotive, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles and accessories. The company offers five-passenger pickup trucks and sports utility vehicles. It provides Rivian Commercial Vehicle platform for electric Delivery Van with collaboration with Amazon.com. The company sells its products directly to customers in the consumer and commercial markets.

