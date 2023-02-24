Sigma Planning Corp Has $227,000 Position in The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC)

Sigma Planning Corp reduced its holdings in The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC – Get Rating) by 46.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,217 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 8,030 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Chemours were worth $227,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of CC. CNB Bank acquired a new position in Chemours in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Chemours by 19.7% in the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,179 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 358 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in Chemours by 9.0% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 4,610 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 382 shares during the period. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Chemours in the third quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Chemours in the second quarter valued at approximately $64,000. 71.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Chemours from $46.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Chemours from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Chemours from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Bank of America raised shares of Chemours from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $37.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Chemours from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Chemours currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.33.

Shares of CC stock opened at $33.94 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $33.19 and a 200-day moving average of $31.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.24. The Chemours Company has a 12-month low of $22.56 and a 12-month high of $44.95. The company has a market capitalization of $5.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.88.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 24th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 23rd. Chemours’s dividend payout ratio is 28.01%.

The Chemours Co is a holding company, which engages in the provision of performance chemicals. The firm delivers solutions, which include a range of industrial and chemical products for markets including coatings, plastics, refrigeration and air conditioning, transportation, semiconductor and consumer electronics, and general industrial.

