Sigma Planning Corp Has $238,000 Holdings in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB)

Sigma Planning Corp lessened its stake in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB – Get Rating) by 8.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,349 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 121 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in M&T Bank were worth $238,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in M&T Bank by 12.8% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 202,879 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,773,000 after purchasing an additional 23,010 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in M&T Bank by 4.3% during the third quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 44,195 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,792,000 after acquiring an additional 1,839 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new position in M&T Bank during the third quarter worth about $12,956,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in M&T Bank during the third quarter worth about $5,887,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in M&T Bank during the third quarter worth about $779,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MTB has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded M&T Bank from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $215.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on M&T Bank from $175.00 to $165.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. StockNews.com raised M&T Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on M&T Bank from $255.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on M&T Bank from $153.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $182.18.

M&T Bank Stock Performance

Shares of MTB stock opened at $154.72 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $151.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $166.96. M&T Bank Co. has a one year low of $138.43 and a one year high of $193.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.71 billion, a PE ratio of 13.43, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $4.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.50 by ($0.21). M&T Bank had a net margin of 23.15% and a return on equity of 11.41%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.37 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that M&T Bank Co. will post 18.09 earnings per share for the current year.

M&T Bank Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 6th will be issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.36%. This is a boost from M&T Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. M&T Bank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.67%.

About M&T Bank

M&T Bank Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking, trust, wealth management and investment services. It operates through the following segments: Business Banking, Commercial Banking, Commercial Real Estate, Discretionary Portfolio, Residential Mortgage Banking, and Retail Banking.

