Sigma Planning Corp Has $242,000 Position in Cambria Foreign Shareholder Yield ETF (BATS:FYLD)

Sigma Planning Corp lessened its stake in shares of Cambria Foreign Shareholder Yield ETF (BATS:FYLD – Get Rating) by 13.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,845 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,774 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Cambria Foreign Shareholder Yield ETF were worth $242,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of FYLD. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cambria Foreign Shareholder Yield ETF during the third quarter worth $137,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Cambria Foreign Shareholder Yield ETF by 42.8% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 1,517 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new stake in Cambria Foreign Shareholder Yield ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $212,000. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in shares of Cambria Foreign Shareholder Yield ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $256,000. Finally, Kesler Norman & Wride LLC bought a new position in shares of Cambria Foreign Shareholder Yield ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $367,000.

Cambria Foreign Shareholder Yield ETF Trading Up 0.8 %

BATS FYLD opened at $25.66 on Friday. Cambria Foreign Shareholder Yield ETF has a 1-year low of $22.06 and a 1-year high of $27.94. The company has a 50 day moving average of $25.29 and a 200-day moving average of $23.66.

