Sigma Planning Corp Has $252,000 Stock Holdings in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. (NYSE:SKT)

Sigma Planning Corp decreased its holdings in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. (NYSE:SKT – Get Rating) by 12.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,454 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,718 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers were worth $252,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SKT. State Street Corp grew its stake in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,252,459 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $107,480,000 after acquiring an additional 700,755 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 63.8% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 806,242 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $13,859,000 after purchasing an additional 313,979 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 18.7% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,860,537 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,456,000 after buying an additional 293,071 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new stake in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,005,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 50.9% during the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 271,836 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,719,000 after buying an additional 91,656 shares during the period. 74.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Price Performance

NYSE SKT opened at $18.79 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a PE ratio of 24.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.83. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.26 and a 12-month high of $20.27. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $18.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.48.

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 31st were paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.68%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 30th. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers’s payout ratio is presently 114.29%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SKT. Compass Point downgraded shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Citigroup upped their target price on Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from $15.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th.

About Tanger Factory Outlet Centers

(Get Rating)

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc is a fully-integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. It focuses on developing, acquiring, owning, operating and managing outlet shopping centers. The company was founded by Stanley K. Tanger in 1981 and is headquartered in Greensboro, NC.

Featured Stories

