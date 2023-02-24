Sigma Planning Corp Has $256,000 Position in CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP)

Sigma Planning Corp lessened its stake in CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP – Get Rating) by 17.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,918 shares of the company’s stock after selling 849 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in CRISPR Therapeutics were worth $256,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 301.8% during the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 49,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,207,000 after purchasing an additional 36,857 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in CRISPR Therapeutics by 19.7% in the second quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 6,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $391,000 after acquiring an additional 1,057 shares during the last quarter. International Biotechnology Trust PLC bought a new stake in CRISPR Therapeutics in the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management increased its stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management now owns 30,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,968,000 after purchasing an additional 3,213 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CRSP. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $83.00 to $63.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on CRISPR Therapeutics from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on CRISPR Therapeutics from $78.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Chardan Capital dropped their price target on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $153.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $79.00 to $70.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.20.

In other news, CEO Samarth Kulkarni sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.93, for a total value of $1,023,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 369,111 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,107,713.23. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 75,000 shares of company stock worth $3,660,750. 5.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:CRSP opened at $50.04 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $48.61 and its 200-day moving average is $56.69. CRISPR Therapeutics AG has a 52-week low of $38.94 and a 52-week high of $86.95. The company has a market cap of $3.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.98 and a beta of 1.66.

CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The company reported ($1.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.27) by $0.86. CRISPR Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 31.01% and a negative net margin of 54,271.70%. The firm had revenue of $6.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.37 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($1.84) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 53.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that CRISPR Therapeutics AG will post -8.21 EPS for the current year.

CRISPR Therapeutics is a gene-editing company focused on developing transformative gene-based medicines for serious diseases using its proprietary CRISPR/Cas9 platform. CRISPR/Cas9 is a revolutionary gene-editing technology that allows for precise, directed changes to genomic DNA. CRISPR Therapeutics has established a portfolio of therapeutic programs across a broad range of disease areas including hemoglobinopathies, oncology, regenerative medicine and rare diseases.

