Sigma Planning Corp Increases Holdings in Atomera Incorporated (NASDAQ:ATOM)

Sigma Planning Corp grew its holdings in shares of Atomera Incorporated (NASDAQ:ATOM – Get Rating) by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,100 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,550 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Atomera were worth $204,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Atomera by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,106,831 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $14,455,000 after acquiring an additional 61,241 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Atomera by 20.7% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 280,350 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,661,000 after acquiring an additional 48,003 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Atomera during the 3rd quarter worth $428,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Atomera by 190.1% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 53,789 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $702,000 after acquiring an additional 35,247 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in shares of Atomera during the 2nd quarter worth $163,000. 31.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Atomera alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Craig Hallum cut their price target on Atomera from $22.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 10th.

Atomera Stock Up 0.7 %

Insiders Place Their Bets

Shares of NASDAQ ATOM opened at $6.56 on Friday. Atomera Incorporated has a 52 week low of $5.75 and a 52 week high of $16.80. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.00. The company has a quick ratio of 7.43, a current ratio of 7.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a market cap of $157.24 million, a P/E ratio of -8.63 and a beta of 1.55.

In other Atomera news, CTO Robert J. Mears sold 11,890 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.23, for a total value of $97,854.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 111,098 shares in the company, valued at approximately $914,336.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Scott A. Bibaud sold 6,156 shares of Atomera stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.37, for a total transaction of $51,525.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 269,264 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,253,739.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Robert J. Mears sold 11,890 shares of Atomera stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.23, for a total value of $97,854.70. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 111,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $914,336.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 20,231 shares of company stock worth $167,669 in the last quarter. 12.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Atomera

(Get Rating)

Atomera, Inc engages in the development, commercializing, and licensing of proprietary processes and technologies for the semiconductor industry. It developed Mears Silicon Technology, which increases performance and power efficiency in semiconductor transistors. The company was founded by Robert Mears in November 26, 2001 and is headquartered in Los Gatos, CA.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Atomera Incorporated (NASDAQ:ATOM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Atomera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atomera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.