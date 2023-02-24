Sigma Planning Corp Invests $204,000 in Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG)

Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new position in shares of Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 5,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. TD Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Harley-Davidson in the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Harley-Davidson during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in Harley-Davidson by 327.2% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 854 shares during the period. CX Institutional acquired a new position in shares of Harley-Davidson in the second quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its stake in shares of Harley-Davidson by 1,144.1% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 1,270 shares during the last quarter. 83.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Harley-Davidson Price Performance

HOG opened at $47.56 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $45.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. Harley-Davidson, Inc. has a twelve month low of $29.80 and a twelve month high of $51.77. The company has a market capitalization of $6.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.57, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.41.

Harley-Davidson Increases Dividend

Harley-Davidson ( NYSE:HOG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $918.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $910.04 million. Harley-Davidson had a net margin of 13.35% and a return on equity of 27.23%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.15 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Harley-Davidson, Inc. will post 4.69 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.165 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.39%. This is a boost from Harley-Davidson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. Harley-Davidson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.68%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

HOG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Harley-Davidson from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Harley-Davidson in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $39.00 price target for the company. Citigroup set a $49.00 price objective on shares of Harley-Davidson in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Harley-Davidson from $45.00 to $48.00 in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Harley-Davidson from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Harley-Davidson presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.13.

Insider Buying and Selling at Harley-Davidson

In related news, SVP Jonathan R. Root sold 2,239 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.17, for a total value of $112,330.63. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $274,630.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Harley-Davidson Profile

Harley-Davidson, Inc is engaged in the manufacture and sale of custom, cruiser, and touring motorcycles. It operates through the following segments: Motorcycles & Related Products and Financial Services. The Motorcycles & Related Products segment manufactures, designs, and sells at wholesale on-road Harley-Davidson motorcycles as well as motorcycle parts, accessories, general merchandise, and related services.

