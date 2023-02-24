Sigma Planning Corp Lowers Position in Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FIDU)

Sigma Planning Corp reduced its stake in Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FIDU – Get Rating) by 87.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,806 shares of the company’s stock after selling 33,091 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF were worth $210,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF by 20.6% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 27,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,196,000 after purchasing an additional 4,678 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF by 39.5% during the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 42,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,940,000 after acquiring an additional 12,157 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 35,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,585,000 after acquiring an additional 3,830 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $797,000. Finally, Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF by 31.4% during the 2nd quarter. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,013,000 after acquiring an additional 5,357 shares during the period.

Get Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF alerts:

Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

FIDU stock opened at $53.20 on Friday. Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF has a fifty-two week low of $43.51 and a fifty-two week high of $55.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $52.43 and a 200-day moving average of $50.33.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FIDU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FIDU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.