Sigma Planning Corp Lowers Position in Ternium S.A. (NYSE:TX)

Sigma Planning Corp decreased its position in shares of Ternium S.A. (NYSE:TX – Get Rating) by 4.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,900 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 415 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Ternium were worth $244,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ternium during the first quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Ternium by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 150,775 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,883,000 after buying an additional 8,595 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Ternium in the 1st quarter worth about $201,000. Employees Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in shares of Ternium by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas now owns 61,459 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,806,000 after acquiring an additional 6,781 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Ternium by 6,399.5% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,060,919 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $48,429,000 after acquiring an additional 1,044,596 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 10.41% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on TX shares. Bank of America upgraded shares of Ternium from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $38.00 to $42.00 in a report on Monday, January 23rd. StockNews.com raised Ternium from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Grupo Santander downgraded Ternium from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $35.00 in a report on Monday, November 28th. Citigroup started coverage on Ternium in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Finally, HSBC upped their price target on shares of Ternium from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.71.

Ternium Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:TX opened at $41.16 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a current ratio of 3.99. The firm has a market cap of $8.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.57 and a beta of 1.55. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.27. Ternium S.A. has a fifty-two week low of $26.01 and a fifty-two week high of $50.36.

Ternium (NYSE:TX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 14th. The basic materials company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.73 billion. Ternium had a net margin of 10.77% and a return on equity of 12.98%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $5.08 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Ternium S.A. will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Ternium Company Profile

Ternium SA operates as a flat steel producer. The firm offers a broad range of steel products for customers active in the automotive, home appliances, HVAC, construction, capital goods, container, food and energy industries through its manufacturing facilities, service center and distribution networks, and advanced customer integration systems.

