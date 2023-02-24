Sigma Planning Corp Lowers Stake in Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF (NYSEARCA:BLOK)

Sigma Planning Corp reduced its position in shares of Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF (NYSEARCA:BLOK – Get Rating) by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 926 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF were worth $211,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BLOK. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF by 109.2% during the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 803,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,559,000 after acquiring an additional 419,248 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,583,000. Banque Pictet & Cie SA purchased a new position in Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,360,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,556,000. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC lifted its stake in Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF by 220.1% in the 2nd quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 46,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $848,000 after buying an additional 32,145 shares in the last quarter.

Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF stock opened at $18.59 on Friday. Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF has a twelve month low of $14.68 and a twelve month high of $36.75. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $17.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.54.

