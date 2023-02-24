Sigma Planning Corp Makes New $198,000 Investment in Global Ship Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GSL)

Sigma Planning Corp bought a new position in Global Ship Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GSL – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 12,534 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $198,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Global Ship Lease by 260.0% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,600 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 2,600 shares during the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. grew its holdings in shares of Global Ship Lease by 442.6% during the 2nd quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 5,149 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 4,200 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Global Ship Lease during the 3rd quarter worth $109,000. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Global Ship Lease by 153.4% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,438 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 4,503 shares during the period. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Global Ship Lease during the 1st quarter worth $242,000. 45.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on GSL shares. StockNews.com upgraded Global Ship Lease from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 14th. TheStreet upgraded Global Ship Lease from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th.

Shares of Global Ship Lease stock opened at $19.40 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $17.93 and a 200 day moving average of $17.75. Global Ship Lease, Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.62 and a 12 month high of $30.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $712.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 21st. Global Ship Lease’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.46%.

Global Ship Lease, Inc is a holding company, which owns and charters out containerships under long-term and fixed rate charters to container shipping companies. It also focuses on the operation and technical management of each vessel, such as crewing, provision of lubricating oils, maintaining the vessel, periodic dry docking, and performing work required by regulations.

