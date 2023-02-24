Sigma Planning Corp Makes New $215,000 Investment in Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG)

Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new stake in Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 2,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Asset Dedication LLC increased its holdings in shares of Principal Financial Group by 5,666.7% in the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in Principal Financial Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Principal Financial Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. CX Institutional bought a new stake in shares of Principal Financial Group during the second quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Strategic Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Principal Financial Group by 116.1% during the third quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC now owns 670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the period. 74.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PFG has been the subject of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Principal Financial Group from $88.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Principal Financial Group from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Principal Financial Group from $89.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Principal Financial Group from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Principal Financial Group from $61.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $79.09.

Principal Financial Group Stock Performance

PFG stock opened at $88.95 on Friday. Principal Financial Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $61.05 and a 1-year high of $96.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market cap of $21.62 billion, a PE ratio of 4.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.31. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $88.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $84.49.

Principal Financial Group (NASDAQ:PFG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The company reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.16. Principal Financial Group had a return on equity of 15.98% and a net margin of 27.51%. The company had revenue of $3.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.33 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.85 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Principal Financial Group, Inc. will post 6.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Principal Financial Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be issued a $0.64 dividend. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. Principal Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.60%.

Principal Financial Group Profile

Principal Financial Group, Inc is a financial company, which offers financial products and services to businesses, individuals and institutional clients. It specializes in retirement solutions, insurance, and investment products through its diverse family of financial services companies and national network of financial professionals.

