Sigma Planning Corp Makes New $216,000 Investment in Hartford Multifactor US Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:ROUS)

Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new position in shares of Hartford Multifactor US Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:ROUS – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 6,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in Hartford Multifactor US Equity ETF by 6.9% during the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 500,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,660,000 after buying an additional 32,418 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in Hartford Multifactor US Equity ETF by 1.3% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 245,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,198,000 after buying an additional 3,168 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Hartford Multifactor US Equity ETF by 3.9% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 188,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,923,000 after buying an additional 7,033 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in Hartford Multifactor US Equity ETF by 29.8% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 96,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,419,000 after buying an additional 22,233 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Western Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Hartford Multifactor US Equity ETF by 18.6% in the third quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 93,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,308,000 after purchasing an additional 14,664 shares during the last quarter.

Hartford Multifactor US Equity ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

Hartford Multifactor US Equity ETF stock opened at $39.92 on Friday. Hartford Multifactor US Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $34.98 and a 12 month high of $42.96. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $39.91 and its 200-day moving average is $39.16.

