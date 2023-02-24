Sigma Planning Corp Makes New $230,000 Investment in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL)

Sigma Planning Corp bought a new position in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,630 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $230,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of XYL. Sentry Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Xylem by 38.3% in the third quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 1,771 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $155,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI boosted its holdings in Xylem by 25.8% during the second quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 9,557 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $747,000 after buying an additional 1,960 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its holdings in Xylem by 1.7% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 12,337 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,078,000 after buying an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems boosted its holdings in Xylem by 16.3% during the second quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 13,366 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,045,000 after buying an additional 1,872 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Xylem by 15.8% during the third quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 17,447 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,524,000 after buying an additional 2,377 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.57% of the company’s stock.

Xylem Stock Performance

NYSE:XYL opened at $103.31 on Friday. Xylem Inc. has a 1 year low of $72.08 and a 1 year high of $118.58. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $108.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $103.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.62 billion, a PE ratio of 52.71, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.05.

Xylem Increases Dividend

Xylem ( NYSE:XYL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.13. Xylem had a net margin of 6.43% and a return on equity of 15.72%. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.41 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.63 EPS. Xylem’s revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Xylem Inc. will post 3.2 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 22nd will be given a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.28%. This is a positive change from Xylem’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 21st. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 67.35%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

XYL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Xylem from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Xylem from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $110.00 to $129.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Xylem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Xylem from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Cowen increased their target price on shares of Xylem from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Xylem has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $114.80.

About Xylem

Xylem, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and application of engineered technologies for the water industry. It operates through the following business segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement and Control Solutions. The Water Infrastructure segment focuses on the transportation, treatment and testing of water.

