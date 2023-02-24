Sigma Planning Corp Makes New $247,000 Investment in Camping World Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWH)

Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Camping World Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWH – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 9,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $247,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Camping World by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $380,000 after buying an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Camping World by 0.5% during the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 101,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,195,000 after purchasing an additional 537 shares during the period. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Camping World by 2.2% during the second quarter. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC now owns 28,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $618,000 after purchasing an additional 622 shares during the period. EMC Capital Management grew its stake in shares of Camping World by 51.3% in the second quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 2,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 686 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main bought a new position in Camping World during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. 36.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Camping World Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE CWH opened at $23.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.40, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 0.25. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $24.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.32 and a beta of 2.60. Camping World Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.55 and a 1 year high of $33.99.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

About Camping World

A number of equities research analysts have commented on CWH shares. Raymond James reduced their price target on Camping World from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Camping World from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $31.00 target price on shares of Camping World in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Camping World from $46.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Camping World from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Camping World has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $31.50.

Camping World Holdings, Inc operates as a retailer of recreational vehicles (RV) and related products and services. It operates through the following segments: Good Sam Services & Plans, and RV & Outdoor Retail. The Good Sam Services & Plans segment consists of programs, plans, and services that are geared towards protecting, insuring, and promoting the RV lifestyle.

See Also

