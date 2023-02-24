Sigma Planning Corp Makes New Investment in Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSEAMERICAN:CQP)

Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new position in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSEAMERICAN:CQP – Get Rating) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 3,830 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Cheniere Energy Partners during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp purchased a new position in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners during the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners by 54.2% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,056 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners during the 1st quarter valued at about $59,000. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at about $126,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.45% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Citigroup reduced their price objective on Cheniere Energy Partners from $47.00 to $44.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.57.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN CQP opened at $53.00 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $25.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -126.19 and a beta of 0.85. Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P. has a 52-week low of $40.20 and a 52-week high of $62.08.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 14th. Investors of record on Monday, February 6th were issued a $0.775 dividend. This represents a $3.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 3rd. Cheniere Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -738.08%.

Cheniere Energy Partners LP engages in the operations of liquefied natural gas. It also develops, constructs, and operates liquefaction facilities situated adjacent to the regasification facilities at the Sabine Pass Liquefied natural gas terminal. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

