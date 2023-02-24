Sigma Planning Corp Makes New Investment in KFA Mount Lucas Managed Futures Index Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:KMLM)

Sigma Planning Corp bought a new position in KFA Mount Lucas Managed Futures Index Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:KMLM – Get Rating) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 5,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Money Concepts Capital Corp increased its stake in KFA Mount Lucas Managed Futures Index Strategy ETF by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 1,108,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,517,000 after acquiring an additional 93,115 shares during the last quarter. Bull Oak Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of KFA Mount Lucas Managed Futures Index Strategy ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $11,138,000. Fermata Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of KFA Mount Lucas Managed Futures Index Strategy ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,627,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of KFA Mount Lucas Managed Futures Index Strategy ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,471,000. Finally, Arlington Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of KFA Mount Lucas Managed Futures Index Strategy ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,122,000.

KFA Mount Lucas Managed Futures Index Strategy ETF Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of KFA Mount Lucas Managed Futures Index Strategy ETF stock opened at $30.19 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $30.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.35. KFA Mount Lucas Managed Futures Index Strategy ETF has a 12 month low of $28.57 and a 12 month high of $40.46.

