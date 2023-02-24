Sigma Planning Corp Purchases Shares of 2,586 Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX)

Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new stake in Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 2,586 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its holdings in shares of Amdocs by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 4,147 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $329,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co raised its stake in shares of Amdocs by 32.8% in the 3rd quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 611 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the period. Donald L. Hagan LLC raised its stake in shares of Amdocs by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Donald L. Hagan LLC now owns 16,240 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,290,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN raised its stake in shares of Amdocs by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 4,676 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $372,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the period. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Amdocs by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 5,471 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $452,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on DOX shares. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Amdocs from $99.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Amdocs to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Amdocs from $94.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Amdocs from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Amdocs has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $98.75.

Amdocs stock opened at $94.34 on Friday. Amdocs Limited has a 12-month low of $75.19 and a 12-month high of $97.08. The company has a market capitalization of $11.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.57. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $91.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $86.94.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a $0.435 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $1.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.84%. This is an increase from Amdocs’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Amdocs’s payout ratio is presently 35.59%.

Amdocs Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of software products and services for the communications, entertainment, and media industry service providers. The company was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in Saint Louis, MO.

