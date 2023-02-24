Sigma Planning Corp Purchases Shares of 2,769 Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:EDV)

Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:EDV – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 2,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $240,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Madison Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF by 290.6% in the second quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC now owns 291,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,143,000 after acquiring an additional 216,545 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF by 32.4% during the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 201,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,438,000 after purchasing an additional 49,157 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF by 805.8% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 173,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,322,000 after purchasing an additional 153,900 shares during the last quarter. Ferguson Shapiro LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $13,878,000. Finally, Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $12,712,000.

Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA EDV opened at $86.48 on Friday. Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF has a twelve month low of $73.68 and a twelve month high of $132.70. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $88.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $88.52.

About Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF

Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Bloomberg Barclays U.S. Treasury STRIPS 20-30 Year Equal Par Bond Index.

