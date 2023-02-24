Sigma Planning Corp Reduces Holdings in VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:PFXF)

Sigma Planning Corp trimmed its position in shares of VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:PFXF – Get Rating) by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,290 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,677 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF were worth $194,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PFXF. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF by 105.7% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 584,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,575,000 after buying an additional 300,251 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in shares of VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF by 1,025.3% during the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 267,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,867,000 after purchasing an additional 243,799 shares during the period. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF during the third quarter valued at $2,574,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF during the first quarter valued at $2,661,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF by 20.9% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 581,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,525,000 after purchasing an additional 100,467 shares during the period.

Get VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF alerts:

VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF Price Performance

Shares of PFXF opened at $18.04 on Friday. VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF has a 12-month low of $16.23 and a 12-month high of $20.65. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $17.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.69.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFXF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:PFXF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.