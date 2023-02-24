Sigma Planning Corp Reduces Stock Position in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF (NYSEARCA:IYG)

Sigma Planning Corp cut its stake in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF (NYSEARCA:IYG – Get Rating) by 21.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,612 shares of the company’s stock after selling 433 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF were worth $228,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. FDx Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF by 28.9% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $536,000 after acquiring an additional 851 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF by 6.0% in the third quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 66,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,372,000 after acquiring an additional 3,733 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF by 3.9% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 25,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,400,000 after acquiring an additional 955 shares during the period. Finally, LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $122,000.

Shares of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF stock opened at $168.61 on Friday. iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF has a fifty-two week low of $137.46 and a fifty-two week high of $190.70. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $166.30 and a 200 day moving average of $160.93.

iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Financial Services Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of the financial services sector of the United States equity market.

