Sigma Planning Corp Sells 1,208 Shares of Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU)

Sigma Planning Corp lowered its stake in shares of Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU – Get Rating) by 36.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,122 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 1,208 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Baidu were worth $249,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Retirement Group LLC raised its position in Baidu by 92.0% during the 2nd quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 167 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in shares of Baidu by 123.7% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 255 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Baidu during the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Baidu in the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new position in Baidu during the third quarter worth about $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Baidu alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently issued reports on BIDU. Benchmark raised their price objective on shares of Baidu from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Mizuho lifted their target price on Baidu from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Baidu from $217.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Baidu from $176.00 to $191.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their price objective on Baidu from $195.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Baidu currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $182.28.

Baidu Price Performance

Baidu stock opened at $137.94 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $47.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 84.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.67. Baidu, Inc. has a one year low of $73.58 and a one year high of $170.35. The business has a fifty day moving average of $133.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $120.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a current ratio of 2.46.

Baidu announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Wednesday, February 22nd that authorizes the company to buyback $0.00 in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the information services provider to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

About Baidu

(Get Rating)

Baidu, Inc engages in the provision of internet search and online marketing solutions. The firm’s products and services include Baidu App, Baidu Search, Baidu Feed, Haokan, Quanmin, Baidu Post Bar, Baidu Knows, Baidu Encyclopedia, Baidu Input Method Editor or Baidu IME and Overseas Products. It operates through the following segments: Baidu Core and iQIYI.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BIDU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Baidu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baidu and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.