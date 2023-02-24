Sigma Planning Corp Sells 131,039 Shares of iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust (NYSEARCA:GSG)

Sigma Planning Corp cut its stake in iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust (NYSEARCA:GSG – Get Rating) by 92.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 10,911 shares of the company’s stock after selling 131,039 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust were worth $225,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Quent Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust by 10.9% in the third quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 97,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,014,000 after acquiring an additional 9,611 shares during the period. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust by 107.0% in the third quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 47,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $978,000 after acquiring an additional 24,568 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust by 1,086.6% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 2,184 shares during the period. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust by 2.6% in the third quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC now owns 28,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $587,000 after acquiring an additional 735 shares during the period. Finally, Schechter Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust by 6.0% in the third quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 144,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,967,000 after acquiring an additional 8,191 shares during the period. 53.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of GSG stock opened at $20.17 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $20.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.37. iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust has a 52 week low of $19.69 and a 52 week high of $26.49.

iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust Company Profile

iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust (The Trust) is an investment trust that issues units of beneficial interest (shares) representing fractional undivided beneficial interests in its net assets. The Trust’s objective is to track the results of a fully collateralized investment in futures contracts on an index composed of a diversified group of commodities futures and to track the investment returns of the index before payment of the Trust’s expenses and liabilities.

