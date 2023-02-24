Sigma Planning Corp Sells 4,019 Shares of Global Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GNL)

Sigma Planning Corp lowered its stake in Global Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GNL – Get Rating) by 17.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,170 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,019 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Global Net Lease were worth $204,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Global Net Lease by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 80,748 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,143,000 after purchasing an additional 982 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its stake in Global Net Lease by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 27,563 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $390,000 after purchasing an additional 1,008 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in Global Net Lease by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 36,037 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $567,000 after purchasing an additional 1,047 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in Global Net Lease by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 13,286 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 1,194 shares during the period. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Global Net Lease by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 204,363 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,894,000 after purchasing an additional 1,354 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.40% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on GNL shares. TheStreet upgraded Global Net Lease from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. B. Riley dropped their price target on Global Net Lease from $19.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th.

Shares of GNL opened at $14.37 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a PE ratio of 8.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $13.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.17. Global Net Lease, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.82 and a 12-month high of $16.01.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 13th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 12th. This is an increase from Global Net Lease’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06.

Global Net Lease, Inc engages in the as a real estate investment services. It is focuses on acquiring a diversified global portfolio of commercial properties, with an emphasis on sale-leaseback transactions involving single tenant, mission critical income producing net-leased assets across the U.S., Western, and Northern Europe.

