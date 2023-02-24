Sigma Planning Corp Sells 4,645 Shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FVC)

Sigma Planning Corp reduced its position in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FVC – Get Rating) by 40.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,946 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,645 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF were worth $232,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FVC. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF by 0.6% in the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 66,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,207,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF by 8.7% in the second quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 10,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,000 after purchasing an additional 808 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF in the first quarter valued at $44,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF by 0.5% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 313,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,634,000 after purchasing an additional 1,633 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF by 3.9% in the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 46,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,613,000 after acquiring an additional 1,745 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF Stock Performance

FVC stock opened at $35.13 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.31. First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF has a 52 week low of $32.82 and a 52 week high of $38.63.

First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 27th were paid a $0.271 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 23rd. This is an increase from First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.09%.

