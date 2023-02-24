Sigma Planning Corp Sells 4,700 Shares of Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG)

Sigma Planning Corp decreased its position in shares of Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG – Get Rating) by 38.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,398 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,700 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Pure Storage were worth $202,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC raised its stake in Pure Storage by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 36,316,619 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $933,700,000 after acquiring an additional 3,242,506 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Pure Storage by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,369,119 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $966,403,000 after acquiring an additional 203,732 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in Pure Storage by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,209,361 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $113,322,000 after acquiring an additional 62,110 shares during the period. Scout Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of Pure Storage by 74.5% during the third quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 1,971,701 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $53,965,000 after buying an additional 841,569 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management raised its position in shares of Pure Storage by 3.5% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,832,564 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $64,708,000 after buying an additional 61,708 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.96% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently issued reports on PSTG. Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of Pure Storage to $36.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. StockNews.com cut shares of Pure Storage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Pure Storage from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price objective on shares of Pure Storage from $40.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of Pure Storage from $40.00 to $44.00 in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $38.94.

Insider Activity

Pure Storage Stock Up 1.3 %

In other news, CRO Dan Fitzsimons sold 10,918 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.62, for a total transaction of $301,555.16. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 119,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,292,773.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, CFO P. Kevan Krysler sold 27,679 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.06, for a total transaction of $748,993.74. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 480,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,011,286.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CRO Dan Fitzsimons sold 10,918 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.62, for a total transaction of $301,555.16. Following the sale, the executive now directly owns 119,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,292,773.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 59,170 shares of company stock valued at $1,605,075. 6.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE PSTG opened at $29.45 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $28.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 736.43, a PEG ratio of 9.39 and a beta of 1.23. Pure Storage, Inc. has a 52 week low of $21.90 and a 52 week high of $36.71.

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 30th. The technology company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $676.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $671.84 million. Pure Storage had a net margin of 0.51% and a return on equity of 13.11%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Pure Storage, Inc. will post 0.21 EPS for the current year.

About Pure Storage

(Get Rating)

Pure Storage, Inc engages in the provision of flash-based storage solutions. Its technology replaces storage systems designed for mechanical disks with all-flash systems optimized end-to-end for solid-state memory. The company was founded by John Hayes and John Colgrove in October 2009 and is headquartered in Mountain View, CA.

