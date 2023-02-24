Sigma Planning Corp Sells 5,380 Shares of PagerDuty, Inc. (NYSE:PD)

Sigma Planning Corp lessened its holdings in PagerDuty, Inc. (NYSE:PD – Get Rating) by 35.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 9,852 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,380 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in PagerDuty were worth $227,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of PagerDuty by 102.5% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 263,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,000,000 after buying an additional 133,253 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of PagerDuty by 18.7% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 48,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,663,000 after buying an additional 7,659 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PagerDuty by 270.8% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 1,148 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PagerDuty by 53.8% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 44,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,506,000 after buying an additional 15,413 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of PagerDuty by 17.3% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 104,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,579,000 after buying an additional 15,422 shares during the period. 90.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PagerDuty stock opened at $29.56 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $27.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.38. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. PagerDuty, Inc. has a one year low of $19.51 and a one year high of $38.75.

PagerDuty ( NYSE:PD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 1st. The company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by ($0.03). PagerDuty had a negative net margin of 38.11% and a negative return on equity of 47.15%. The business had revenue of $94.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $92.77 million. Equities research analysts forecast that PagerDuty, Inc. will post -1.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on PagerDuty from $35.00 to $32.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on PagerDuty from $38.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 28th. Morgan Stanley upgraded PagerDuty from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $32.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Craig Hallum decreased their price objective on PagerDuty to $32.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on PagerDuty from $32.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.91.

In other PagerDuty news, SVP Shelley Webb sold 6,316 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $189,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 140,923 shares in the company, valued at $4,227,690. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, SVP Shelley Webb sold 6,316 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $189,480.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 140,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,227,690. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jennifer Tejada sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.54, for a total value of $2,290,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 602,610 shares in the company, valued at $18,403,709.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 486,135 shares of company stock worth $13,816,986. 8.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PagerDuty, Inc operates a digital operations management platform. It provides incident management solution that integrates with information technology Ops and DevOps monitoring stacks to improve operational reliability and agility. The firm collect machine generated data from virtually any software-enabled system or device, combine it with human response data, correlating and interpreting this data to understand issues and opportunities that need to be addressed in real-time.

